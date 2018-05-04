Rain forecast until midweek

The National Meteorological Service (EMY) on Friday issued a warning that the weather will take a turn for the worse in many parts of Greece over the weekend, with rain, storms and strong winds forecast for much of the country.



On Saturday, the unsettled weather is expected to affect the western mainland, Thessaly, Macedonia and Epirus, moving to the Aegean over the weekend.



On Monday the wet front is expected to move down to the Dodecanese and Crete.