US embassy holds minute’s silence for slain diplomats

The staff of the US Embassy in Athens on Friday observed a minute’s silence for members of the US Foreign Service killed by the now defunct Greek domestic terrorist group November 17.



They did so on the occasion of Foreign Affairs Day, an annual commemoration of those who lost their lives serving the US overseas.



The US Embassy held a moment of silence “to honor the memory and contributions of all members of the Foreign Service family, especially of our five Embassy colleagues killed serving our country: Richard Welch, George Tsantes, Nikolaos Veloutsos, William Nordeen and Ronald Stewart,” the embassy wrote on its Twitter account.