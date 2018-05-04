Two people smugglers nabbed in northern Greece

Two men from the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia were detained in the area of Asprovalta, northeast of Thessaloniki, on Friday following a police chase.



The two men, aged 28 and 40, had been sat in the front of a vehicle carrying 13 migrants from Pakistan along the Egnatia Highway when officers at a police road block signaled to them to stop for an inspection.



The suspects ignored the signal and sped off, prompting police to give chase. Officers cornered the vehicle and arrested the 40-year-old immediately.



The younger man fled on foot and was caught by police shortly afterward. According to an initial police investigation, the pair had collected the migrants from Evros and had been taking them to Athens.