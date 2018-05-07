Cycladic figurines, helmets and amphorae on display at the Cycladic Art Museum in Athens provided the inspiration for a group of Greek designers to develop an exclusive collection currently on sale at the museum shop. The ancient Cycladic world’s austere forms are incorporated into the garments and accessories comprising “Cycladic Forms,” a project curated by veteran stylist Michalis Pandos. Ranging from clothes to jewelry, glasses, footwear, hats and scarves, the minimalist pieces are available at the Cycladic Shop for one month only – while special orders are also an option.

“Similarly to the museum, which is constantly opening new paths, the store is opening its own. With this in mind, we are renewing our selection of items, inviting new designers and opening up to design,” Thekla Foundou, in charge of sales at the Cycladic Shop, told Kathimerini. “Our aim is to intrigue our clients and attract new ones. At the same time, we want to experiment and showcase the work of the designers.”



For the stylish “premiere” of garments and accessories at the museum shop, Pandos sought the talents of designers whose creative vision is close to Cycladic forms, as well as those who reworked the silhouettes with a fresh point of view. Taking part in the project are 14 Greek designers and brands: Blanc Hats, Angelos Bratis, Deux Hommes, Di Gaia, Digitaria, Yiorgos Eleftheriades, Ergon, Magneto, Maria Mastori, Apostolos Mitropoulos, Rien, Danai Sakellari, Uglybell and Zeus & Dione.



While “Cycladic Forms” serves as a curtain raiser for more sartorial choices at the shop, the project proves that the “Greek chic” idea is still part of the global fashion conversation. “The continuation of the ‘Greek chic’ trend suits us, but this is something which requires proper management,” Pandos told Kathimerini. “Meanwhile, the Cycladic civilization has a different departure point when it comes to inspiration. It is broader than the reinterpretation of an ancient column, for instance, it is about the Aegean light, as well as formalism. It is both more specific and more general.”