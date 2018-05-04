ATHEX: Stocks suffer new drop at the end of losing week

The Folli Follie limit-down weighed heavily on the benchmark at Athinon Avenue on Friday, bringing a week of losses to a fitting close.



The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 823.89 points, shedding 1.84 percent from Thursday’s 839.34 points. On a weekly basis it gave up 2.99 percent.



The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 1.19 percent to 2,129.76 points and the banks index shrank 1.01 percent.



In total 30 stocks rose, 78 fell and 23 stayed put.



Turnover reached 77.5 million euros, up from Thursday’s 55.6 million.



In Nicosia the Cyprus Stock Exchange general index fell 0.58 percent to 68.57 points.