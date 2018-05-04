Yacht Show held in Piraeus

The 17th East Med Yacht Show began on Thursday, presenting a fleet of professional yachts at Zea Marina, near the port city of Piraeus, aiming to promote Greek sea tourism.



“With the East Med Show, we show that shipping and tourism are two key pillars for the Greek economy and the future is bright for sea tourism,” Antonis Stelliatos, president of the Hellenic Professional Yacht Owners Association, told Xinhua.



Visitors can explore a wide variety of professional Greek boats, including 20-meter high-speed boats, catamarans, sailing yachts, traditional boats and mega yachts of 50-60 meters.



The event, which concludes tomorrow, aims to boost competitiveness, upgrade the services leisure boats offer and improve Greece’s position in the global tourism market. [Xinhua]