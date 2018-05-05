Police smash meds racket

An international racket dealing in medicines, including expensive drugs for cancer treatment, cost the Greek state at least 25 million euros, according to Greece’s Financial Police, whose officers have detained more than 20 suspects including a 70-year-old Egyptian man believed to be the ringleader.

The organization comprised hospital doctors, nursing personnel, pharmacists and pharmaceutical supply companies, according to investigators who are seeking several more suspects.

Believed to have operated since 2013, the racket is thought to have acquired expensive medicines from state-run hospitals using forged documents and sold them in Germany, Switzerland and Italy at inflated prices.