More than 180 Albanian felons wanted in Greece

More than 180 Albanian criminals who are wanted in Greece for serious felonies committed in the last 18 years have reportedly found refuge in their country of origin.



According to data seen by Kathimerini, Greek authorities have since 2000 issued 184 arrest warrants for Albanian nationals charged with criminal acts. None of them has been caught.



Fourteen international arrest warrants have been issued this year for Albanians who are reported to have fled to the neighboring country. In 2017 authorities issued 21 warrants, while 26 were issued the year before.



Senior Greek Police (ELAS) officers have told Kathimerini that the felons are not extradited to Greece because Albanian judicial and law enforcement authorities are reluctant to do so.



“In cases when we ask for the extradition of suspects they ask us to send the case files translated [into Albanian] so that they are not extradited to Greece and face trial in Albania,” a police source said.