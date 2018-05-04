Foreign ministers meet for four-way talks in Thessaloniki

Greece’s Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias (center), his Bulgarian counterpart Ekaterina Zaharieva (2nd from l), Nikola Dimitrov of the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (r), and Albania’s Ditmir Bushati (l) are pictured in Thessaloniki Friday. The ministers discussed cross-border cooperation and security challenges in the region. Kotzias and Bushati discussed bilateral issues and, according to the former, "are close to solving all the problems in our relationship." Kotzias and Dimitrov are to resume UN-mediated talks on the "Macedonia" dispute in Athens on May 12. [EPA]