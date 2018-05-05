COMMENT |

 
Dangerous irresponsibility

There has been a lot of talk about Greek-Turkish relations in recent months.

Caution is warranted, as there is no shortage of hyperbole and irresponsibility. Non-incidents or accidents have often been presented as grave events. Similarly, statements have repeatedly been misinterpreted due to hastiness or frivolity.

Sure, the escalating provocations coming from the Turkish side are a cause for serious concern. However, we should all stick to the facts and steer clear of sentimental reactions.

