Sports Digest: Piempongsant arrives for Panathinaikos takeover

SOCCER: Thai entrepreneur Pairoj Piempongsant landed in Athens on Friday evening to broker a deal for the takeover of Panathinaikos by the Pan Asia fund with owner Yiannis Alafouzos. It comes a day after the Super League members voted to change the rule that forces the relegation of clubs that run up high debts, which effectively keeps the Greens in the top flight, albeit with major restrictions to their player transfer capacity.



TENNIS: Teenage hotshot Stefanos Tsitsipas, who only last Monday broke into the top 50 of the world rankings, advanced on Friday to the semifinals of the Estoril Open in Portugal beating Spain’s Roberto Carballes Baena 2-1 (6-7, 6-2, 7-6). This is only the third ATP World Tour semifinal in 19-year-old Tsitsipas’s career.



VOLLEYBALL: Olympiakos won Game 1 of the men’s league finals on Thursday beating champion PAOK 3-2 in Piraeus. Game 2 is scheduled for Sunday in Thessaloniki.