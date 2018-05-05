NEWS |

 
Afghan man killed in brawl at Patra port in western Greece

Police in the port of Patra have detained 11 migrants following a brawl that led to the death of a 20-year-old Afghan man late on Friday.

The fracas started outside a disused factory near the western port where dozens of migrants aiming to sneak onto ferries to Italy have found temporary shelter.

According to the police, the trouble began when a crowd of around 70 migrants left the premises of a former wood factory and headed towards another disused factory where another 20 or so migrants were gathered.

For reasons that were not immediately clear, a brawl broke out between the two sides, with migrants pelting each other stones. Police also found bullet shells at the site.

The cause of the 20-year-old’s death were not clear. 

