The results of the government’s policy on crime have been devastating. The so-called Paraskevopoulos law (introduced in 2015 by the justice minister at the time, Nikos Paraskevopoulos) has led to the release from prison of major organized crime players, as well as dangerous criminals.

This free pass has had an incalculable cost.

Conditions at Greek prisons are growing out of control and new alliances are being forged between formerly diverse criminal elements. Police officers, prosecutors and experts are sounding the alarm, but to no avail.

Something must change soon, before more blood is shed due to ideological fixations or subservience to vested interests.