Turkish municipal worker arrested at Greek border deported

A 38-year-old Turkish man who was arrested last week at Greece's northeastern border was deported to Turkey on Saturday.

The man, a municipal employee in the Turkish border town of Edirne, was carrying out construction work when he was apprehended last Wednesday on the Greek side of the border near the village of Kastanies and charged with illegal entry.

A Greek court gave the 38-year-old a five-month suspended sentence before he was deported back to Edirne, where a large crowd of people, including the town's mayor, reportedly awaited him.