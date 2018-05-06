Heavy rainfall causes problems in Attica and beyond

A heavy thunderstorm on Sunday afternoon, which followed a similar downpour the night before, caused problems on roads in many parts of Athens.

The fire service received multiple calls to pump out flooded basement homes and businesses in parts of the city center.

Rainwaters flooded premises on Patission Street, Michail Voda and Alexandras Avenue as well as other major roads.

The heavy rain also led to the interruption of a soccer match between Panathinaikos and Xanthi at the former's home ground on Alexandras Avenue.

Earlier in the day, a hailstorm struck several Athens suburbs including Penteli, Kifissia and Aghios Stefanos. Heavy hail also wreaked damage to farmland in Trikala and Karditsa in central Greece.

Bad weather caused problems in other parts of the country too. Heavy rainfall made road surfaces slippery, leading to an accident near Examilia close to Corinth. A man and a woman were hurt in the crash.

Two American tourists were also hurt when a pleasure boat they were in ran aground on rocks near the small island of Sikinos in the Cyclades.