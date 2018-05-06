MONDAY

European Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid and Crisis Management Christos Stylianides begins a four-day official visit to Greece. To Thursday.

The Digital Economy Forum 2018 of the Federation of Hellenic Information Technology & Communications Enterprises (SEPE) starts, with speeches by Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and New Democracy opposition leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis. At the Athenaeum InterContinental Hotel, 89-93 Syngrou, Athens. (Info: 210.924.9540, info@sepe.gr)

Ahead of its second “Greece After” conference on June 11-12, the Cycle of Ideas (eKyklos) organizes a pre-conference forum, titled “Greece After: Hopes and risks,” at 6 p.m. at the Electra Palace Hotel, 9 Aristotelous, Thessaloniki. (Info: ekyklos.gr)

New Democracy organizes its annual commemorative event on the heroes of the Cypriot insurgency on 1955-1959 at the Association of Cypriots in Greece, 3 Kekropos, Plaka, Athens, at 7.30 p.m.

Tiletypos, the owner of Mega Channel, will hold a general meeting of shareholders.

TUESDAY

Prime Mnister Alexis Tsipras to participate in the Greece-Israeli-Cypriot summit in Nicosia, hosted by Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades.

The second annual European Investment Summit in Athens opens at the Royal Olympic Hotel (28 Athanassiou Diakou), focusing on nonperforming loans and real estate investments in Greece and Cyprus. To Wednesday. (Info: www.ddc-financial.com/eis-athens-2018-spring)

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) will issue its March data on imports and exports.

Listed company Elviemek holds an extraordinary general meeting.

WEDNESDAY

HRH Charles, the Prince of Wales, begins an official visit to Greece, including a meeting with Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras. To Thursday.

DiaNEOsis and the Federation of Industries of Northern Greece (SVVE) organize an event in Thessaloniki titled: “The Five Dragons: What is obstructing growth?” At the Crystal Hall of the Porto Palace Hotel. (Info: 213.002.3000)

OTE telecom will publish its first-quarter financial results.

THURSDAY

The Foreign Ministry organizes the “Visegrad-4 plus Balkan-4 plus” meeting of ministers from the Balkan states who belong to or have applied for membership to the European Union, and the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland and Slovakia. To Friday in Sounio, southern Attica.

Five bilateral chambers, the American-Hellenic, the British-Hellenic, the Franco-Hellenic, the German-Greek and the Greek-Italian Chamber of Thessaloniki, organize the third Tourism Conference at the Ioannis Vellidis center in Thessaloniki. (Info: 6945.055.055, www.amcham.gr)

The 8th Infocom Mobile Connected World conference, on “Mobility: From smart to intelligent – Accelerate, facilitate and invest!” is held at the Wyndham Grand hotel, 2 Megalou Alexandrou, Athens. (Info: www.mwc.gr)

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) will publish the February findings of its manpower survey, its March figures on industrial output and the April data on consumer prices and car registrations.

FRIDAY

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) will release its February statistics on construction activity.

Athens-listed Profile and Inform Lycos hold their annual general meetings.

SATURDAY

Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias meets in Athens with his counterpart from Skopje Nikola Dimitrov and UN special envoy Matthew Nimetz.

“Beauty Greece,” a conference and exhibition on professional beauty products, opens at the Thessaloniki International Exhibition Center. To May 14. (Info: www.beautygreece.gr)