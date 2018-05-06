Asteras Tripolis clinched the last remaining place for Greek teams in the Europa League qualifiers as it beat Panetolikos away on Sunday, while AEK combined its celebration of its first title in 24 years with a win at Apollon Smyrnis.

AEK won 1-0 at neighboring Rizoupoli on Saturday through a Sergio Araujo goal, to take its point tally to 70 at the conclusion of the Super League season, six more than second-placed PAOK.

AEK’s fans filled the Georgios Kamaras stadium of Apollon and partied for the club’s 12th league title, before the convoy of the open-roof bus carrying the squad made the short trip to Nea Filadelfia, the AEK heartland, for more celebrations.

PAOK fans also filled Toumba for the 3-0 win over Platanias Hanion, chanting for their players that they are the real champions. Aleksandar Prijovic scored two of PAOK’s three goals to finish top scorer of the league with 19. The other goal came from Dimitris Pelkas.

Olympiakos relinquished the league crown finishing third with a very disappointing performance at PAS Giannina, going down 3-0 on Sunday. Themis Tzimopoulos, Pedro Conde and Higor Vidal were on target for the host, while Olympiakos owner Vangelis Marinakis sent a strong-worded message to the entire Olympiakos squad, including the coaching staff, that they are not worth belonging to the club.

Atromitos ended up fourth, one point behind Olympiakos, with a 4-0 win over relegated Kerkyra at home, and Asteras Tripolis finished fifth downing Panetolikos 2-0 at Agrinio.

In the other games of the last round of the Super League, Panionios finished seventh beating Levadiakos 2-0, and Larissa shared a 1-1 draw with Lamia.

The match between Panathinaikos and Xanthi was abandoned on Sunday after just seven minutes due to a heavy downpour in Athens and will be continued on Monday, weather permitting. That match, which has become meaningless, will bring this year’s Super League to a close.

Platanias and Kerkyra are going down to the second division, from which OFI Crete and Aris Thessaloniki are returning to the top flight.