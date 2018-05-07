Torrential rain floods areas in southern Greece

Torrential rainfall has caused floods in areas of Ileia in southern Greece.

According to the Athens News Agency, the floods have caused disruptions on the Pyrgos-Tripoli national highway at the Strefiou intersection and on the Pyrgos-Kyparissia highway near the Kallikomo community.

Problems were also reported in the community of Latzoi in the region of Pyrgos, as well as other areas in the Olenia municipality, due to the overflowing of the River Enipea.

Local authorities are reportedly planning to declare a state of emergency in the areas affected by the flooding.

Meanwhile heavy rainfall on the Ionian island of Lefkada on Sunday damaged homes, hotels, a local hospital and a police precinct in the region of Vasiliki, according to reports on Monday.

Schools in Vasiliki remained closed on Monday.