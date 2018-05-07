US has ‘strategic interest’ in supporting Greece, says Ambassador Pyatt

The United States has a “strategic interest” in Greece’s emergence from an eight-year-long economic slump and its technology sector is keen to invest in the country, US Ambassador to Greece Geoffrey Pyatt told a digital forum conference held in Athens on Monday.



“The United States has a strategic interest in Greece’s economic success. We stand ready in the technology sector as in others to support Greece as it emerges from its long economic crisis and from the third review in August,” he said.



Apart from having a dynamic workforce, one of the key ingredients for supporting innovation is the protection of intellectual property rights (IPR), Pyatt said and pointed to a recent worldwide report from the U.S. Trade Representative on the IPR environment in every country.



The report acknowledges positive developments in Greece, including the enactment of a robust internet piracy law, but also mentions areas where the government should boost reforms in the sector, the ambassador said.



“I encourage all of you, as industry stakeholders, to read the report and work with the Greek government to address these shortcomings so that Greece can reach its full potential as an innovation hub,” he added.



Pyatt said several US investors have said they believe that as Greece exits the crisis, it is the time to take advantage of emerging opportunities in the country.