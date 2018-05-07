Netanyahu says he will discuss pipeline to Italy with Tsipras, Anastasiades

Ahead of Tuesday’s trilateral summit between leaders of Greece, Israel and Cyprus in Nicosia, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said they will discuss the feasibility of constructing a gas pipeline leading to Italy.

“I will discuss with them a series of issues, first and foremost the feasibility of laying a joint Israeli-Cypriot-Greek gas pipeline to Italy,” he told his cabinet on Sunday, adding that the export of Israeli gas to Western Europe could make a very significant contribution to the Israeli economy.

Netanyahu, his Greek counterpart Alexis Tsipras and Cyprus President will meet for the fourth time on Tuesday.

