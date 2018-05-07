Student given 18-month sentence for attack against uni professor

An Athens court on Monday handed down an 18-month prison sentence to a 25-year-old university student for taking part in the physical assault against Panteio University professor Angelos Syrigos early last year.

The student was identified by Syrigos as one of the individuals that attacked him after he scolded them for writing slogans on a freshly-painted wall at the university.

The student was not - as recommended by a prosecutor - given a suspended sentence by the court, but ordered instead to pay five euros per day for the duration of his sentence.

He was the second individual to be convicted for the attack. The third attacker remains unknown.

