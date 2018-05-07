Coast guard searching for refugee boat off southern Crete

The Greek coast guard launched on Monday a search and rescue operation off the southern coast of Crete for a wooden boat with 45 refugees and migrants reportedly onboard.

According to the state-run news agency ANA-MPA, one of the passengers called the 112 emergency number and reported that the boat was in distress.

Three coast guard vessels and an aircraft of EU border agency Frontex are participating in the operation which is focusing on the sea area off Kali Limenes, a village at the southernmost point of the island, in the regional unit of Heraklion.