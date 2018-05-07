Police union claims crucial units losing staff to patrols

The union of Athens police officers said Monday that it has appealed to the Athens Administrative Court against three-month secondment contracts that they say would transfer staff out of crucial police units to foot patrols.

The Citizens’ Protection Ministry had announced on April 12 that it would reassign 800 policemen guarding buildings, senior officials and police bureaus and put them on the beat amid growing criticism from opposition parties over a rise in crime rates in the capital and beyond.

However, the union accuses the ministry of “mockery,” claiming it is instead removing personnel from critical police services such as combating drug trafficking, organized crime and sports violence, as well as the juvenile division, which are already understaffed.

The union said it was considering legal action over management decisions which it described as “not legal and against common sense.”