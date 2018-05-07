Police union says crucial units losing staff to foot patrols

The union of Athens police officers said on Monday it has appealed to the Athens Administrative Court against three-month secondment contracts that they say would transfer staff out of crucial police units and into foot patrols.



The Citizens’ Protection Ministry had announced on April 12 that it would reassign 800 policemen guarding buildings, senior officials and police bureaus on the beat, amid growing criticism from opposition parties over a rise in crime rates.



However, the union accuses the ministry of “mockery,” claiming it is instead removing personnel from police services such as drug trafficking, organized crime, juvenile division and sports violence which are already understaffed.



“The Athens Union of Police Officers states in every direction that it will resort to Justice every time it considers that management actions are not legal and against common sense,” the union said in a press release.