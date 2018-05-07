Frontex locates migrant boat, talks underway for safe transfer

A Frontex aircraft located south of Crete on Monday a wooden fishing boat carrying 45 refugees and migrants onboard which made a distress call earlier in the day, the state-run news agency ANA-MPA reported.



The boat was found adrift 14 nautical miles off Cape Lithino, in the southernmost point of the island.



According to ANA-MPA, all passengers are said to be in good health but do not want to disembark in Greece and talks are underway to transfer them to a safe place.



A search and rescue operation was launched earlier in the day in the sea area south of the regional unit of Iraklio when a passenger on the boat dialed the 112 emergency number.



Three Greek coast guard vessels participated in the operation.