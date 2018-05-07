Employers express concerns to minister
Online
Representatives of the main employers’ associations of Greece have jointly signed a letter to Labor Minister Effie Achtsioglou, asking to be informed about developments on the issue of the arbitration institution assessment.
In the letter the employers take a common line on the matter of “forced arbitration,” noting that it contravenes international labor contracts such as the European Social Charter.