Employers express concerns to minister

Representatives of the main employers’ associations of Greece have jointly signed a letter to Labor Minister Effie Achtsioglou, asking to be informed about developments on the issue of the arbitration institution assessment.

In the letter the employers take a common line on the matter of “forced arbitration,” noting that it contravenes international labor contracts such as the European Social Charter.

