Concern over spike in Evros crossings

A Syrian refugee is handed her baby aboard an old military truck used by the police for their transfer to the Nea Vyssa reception facility, near the northeastern town of Orestiada, after crossing the Evros River on Greece’s border with Turkey, in this photo made available Monday. According to official data, a total of 489 migrants and refugees landed on the Aegean islands from Friday to Sunday. Another 389 people crossed the Evros border in the same period, raising concerns among officials as migrant crossings in the area are not covered by the EU-Turkey refugee deal. [Alkis Konstantinidis/Reuters]