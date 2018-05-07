Mitsotakis vows to scrap Ministry of Digital Policy

Conservative opposition leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Monday vowed to scrap the Ministry of Digital Policy, currently led by SYRIZA’s Nikos Pappas, when New Democracy comes to power, accusing the leftist-led government of undermining the progress of Greece’s digital technology sector which includes 8,000 businesses that contribute 8 percent to gross domestic product.

Speaking at the Digital Economy Forum 2018 organized by the Federation of Hellenic Information Technology & Communications Enterprises (SEPE), Mitsotakis sketched out ND’s seven-pronged blueprint for the country’s “digital transformation,” including the creation of a new digital strategy coordinator who will report directly to the prime minister.

Pappas defended the government’s record, adding that Bremen-based aerospace company OHB is set to invest 120 million euros in a microsatellite production unit.

Speaking at the same event, US Ambassador Geoffrey Pyatt said he believed technology will help Greece’s financial recovery.

“The United States has a strategic interest in Greece’s economic success. We stand ready in the technology sector as in others to support Greece as it emerges from its long economic crisis and from the third review in August,” he said.