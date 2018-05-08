The state of public administration and state education is to a large extent due to the lack of any meaningful evaluation of employees, and without that there is no hope of improvement.



One does not need to be particularly insightful to understand this reality, and the reactions of ADEDY, OLME and other state-funded trade unions are based only on flimsy arguments in favor of lowering standards and against excellence.



The evaluation, as a concept and as a procedure which employs objective criteria, is a necessary requirement for the country to take steps toward becoming normal.