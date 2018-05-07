Appeals court convicts two Czechs of espionage
Two Czech nationals who were arrested in September 2012 for taking photos and videos of military installations on the northeastern Aegean island of Lemnos were given 18-month prison sentences for espionage by an appeals court on Lesvos on Monday.
The terms were reduced from an original 2.5 years as ruled by a lower court. Both men denied any wrongdoing.
During both trials, the defendants claimed they were on Lemnos to verify the accuracy of the data used by an award-winning game they created in 2013 as computer programmers for video game developer Bohemia Interactive.
ARMA 3 is a realism-based military tactical shooter video game which used Lemnos as the main source of inspiration for the virtual environment.