The countdown has started for the Kalogritsas construction group, as Kathimerini understands its companies Toxotis, Omada Kataskevon and others have reached an agreement with rival construction firm Aktor for the latter to take over an initial number of pending projects with a value of more than 100 million euros.

The group has already submitted the substitution applications to the authorities, under the consent and guidance of Attica Bank, its main creditor.

These projects concern roadworks on Lesvos, the Dionysos sewage system in Attica and district heating in Florina, though not the Patra-Pyrgos highway (pictured) yet.