Zaev says hopes to meet Tsipras at Sofia summit

The Prime Minister of the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) Zoran Zaev said on Monday he hoped he would meet with his Greek counterpart Alexis Tsipras on the sidelines of the EU-Western Balkans summit in Sofia on May 17.

“I believe we will meet with Tsipras at the Summit. It may take place on the sidelines [of the summit],” he was quoted as saying by Telegrafi, a newspaper in Kosovo.



A new meeting between the foreign ministers of the two countries is scheduled on May 11, on the sidelines of a ministerial meeting of the Visegrad Group and the Western Balkans in Athens (May 10-11).

Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias and his FYROM counterpart Nikola Dimitrov will also meet with UN special envoy Matthew Nimitz on Saturday.