Greek space agency a plum position for party cronies, former director says

Distinguished Greek-American scientist Stamatios Krimigis, who recently resigned as director of Greece’s newly-established Hellenic Space Agency (HSA) just weeks into his tenure, has accused the leftist-led government of turning the organization into a plum position for party cronies.

Speaking to Skai TV on Tuesday, he said that Digital Policy Minister Nikos Pappas’s pledge that the agency would operate along the principles of meritocracy and performance evaluation had turned out to be an empty promise.



He added that his resignation had damaged HSA's status and undermined its ability to reach out to similar agencies and scientists abroad.