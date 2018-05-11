Michalis Nikolarakis: I don't remember this many people at any time in the past.

On the narrow road running beside the train tracks and linking Pythio to Petrades, we came across Michalis Nikolarakis, a beekeeper who has lived in the area for the past five years. “They come by here, on the tracks,” he said.

“They'll ask for some water or a bite to eat. They'll even walk out into the fields to ask the farmers on their tractors for some food. I used to alert the border guards whenever someone showed up and they'd respond in just a few minutes. They're a lot slower now. Whenever I do call them they say they don't have enough vehicles or room. They're doing what they can,” he added.

It was still very early in the morning when Stavros Simoglou threw open the windows of his home in Pythio. He looked at the nearby train tracks and the muddy fields around them, and then at a hill just across the river – that's how close Turkey is. Three people appeared to have been resting in his garden for some time. Two were sitting in the shade of a tree and the third was hosing mud off his shoes.

Stavros Simoglou: No one runs away if life is good. No one abandons their country without reason.

“A similar thing happened years ago. This is the first place they come across when they enter Greece. They don't cause any problems; they just want to be on their way,” said the 65-year-old local. “No one runs away if life is good. No one abandons their country without reason. They're looking for paradise, but they don't know they won't find it here.”

Many of his fellow villagers help these passers-by in whatever way they can. As we spoke with Simoglou, we saw another resident leading a woman with an infant in her arms to the village cafe. She bought her a bread ring and gave her a glass of water, explaining that she keeps two baby bottles at her house for just such cases.

The police

According to an Hellenic Police officer who spoke to Kathimerini on the condition of anonymity, some 90 percent of the new arrivals in Evros have the profile of a refugee rather than an economic migrant, and the majority are Kurds. “We are monitoring the phenomenon closely and believe that it is incidental and will not grow out of control,” he said in regard to the increase in arrivals observed over the past few weeks. He added that within the first days of the spike, the Greek authorities had contacted their Turkish counterparts. They also contacted the relevant European Union agencies to ask for measures to curb the influx.

‘There is a European dimension to the issue and our country is not dealing with it alone,’ says the police officer.

Right now, the EU border agency Frontex has 43 officers working at different posts along the border to help the Greek guards. The Hellenic Police has also assigned an additional 350 officers to the area, of whom 155 are paid via a special European fund for domestic security. According to our police source, a request for offers has been issued for the acquisition of equipment such as off-road vehicles and thermal cameras, which will be paid for with EU funds.

The next stops

Based on current procedures, any refugees or migrants intercepted at Evros are taken to the village of Fylakio and registered with Police's pre-departure center, which separates undocumented migrants who are immediately slated for deportation, and the Migration Ministry's reception and identification center. Officials there take down their personal details and fingerprints and issue them a permit that allows them to continue on their journey if they are not slated for deportation. During our visit, however, both facilities were over capacity.