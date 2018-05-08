New Democracy slams ‘arrogant’ Kotzias

Greece’s conservative opposition has criticized Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias over comments he made during a trial where he was representing the Greek state, in Nicosia on Monday.

Kotzias reportedly told the Nicosia District Court that it was a shame that his country and the Church of Cyprus cannot solve amicable a legal dispute over a land transfer, before adding that even during the junta “were Greece and a Greek minister so vilified.”

In comments made Tuesday, New Democracy’s shadow foreign minister Giorgos Koumoutsakos said Kotzias had failed to “control his authoritarian and arrogant reflexes.”

“He is not representing himself, but the country and its interests,” Koumoutsakos added.

