14 arrested on terror funding charges

The Greek counter-terrorism unit has arrested 14 people – 13 Greeks and one foreign national – on charges of funding a terrorist organization and money laundering.

The defendants, 11 men and three women, were arrested on Tuesday morning on arrest warrants issued by an investigative magistrate.

The investigation began on October 28 after the arrest of 29-year-old Constantinos Giatzoglou who sent a letter bomb that seriously injured former Prime Minister Lucas Papademos earlier last year.

The 14 were found to have made deposits in a bank account used by Giatzoglou to withdraw money



