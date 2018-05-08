Frangoulis Sings Theodorakis | Athens | May 9

Crossover artist Mario Frangoulis breathes new life into works by composer Mikis Theodorakis at the Athens Concert Hall on Wednesday, May 9. The collaboration between the two began 20 years ago, when Theodorakis taught Frangoulis his landmark work “Axion Esti” for a performance conducted by the composer himself at the Herod Atticus Theater. On Wednesday night, Frangoulis will be accompanied by Hungarian violinist Zoltan Maga and the Budapest Primarius Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Loukas Karytinos. Tickets for the concert, which starts at 8.30 p.m., cost 25-60 euros, with a special price of 12 euros for students, under-25s, the unemployed, disabled people, seniors (65+) and parents of three or more children.



Athens Concert Hall, 1 Kokkali & Vassilissis Sofias, tel 210.728.2333, www.megaron.gr