Railway employees to hold work stoppage on Thursday

Greek rail employees on Tuesday announced work stoppages on Thursday (May 10), protesting the government’s plans to privatize railway carriage maintenance firm Rosco.



The Panhellenic Federation of Railway Workers will stage a four-hour stoppage from 11 a.m to 3 p.m. that will affect all Trainose train services and the Proastiakos suburban rail.



The action will also affect the Athens metro line section from the Doukissis Plakentias to the Athens Intertnational Airport.