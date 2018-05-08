Two men arrested in Zakynthos for killing dog

Two men were arrested on Tuesday on the Ionian island of Zakynthos on charges that they shot and killed a stray dog on Sunday.



The pair, aged 73 and 66, were identified in footage caught on surveillance cameras installed outside nearby stores as they fired at the dog in the region of Lagana.



They were also charged with illegal possession of a rifle and an air gun. According to a law passed in 2012, animal cruelty can carry a fine of as much as 30,000 euros plus jail time.