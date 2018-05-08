Old grenades found in Thessaloniki apartment

Officers of the police bomb disposal unit in Thessaloniki, northern Greece, removed five old hand grenades found in an apartment after its former occupant, an elderly man, died.



The grenades were discovered by the man’s brother during a visit to the apartment and he notified authorities.



The area around the apartment building on Stefanou Tatti Street was cordoned off, while a fire engine also arrived at the scene as a precaution. The grenades were expected to be handed over to the Hellenic Army.