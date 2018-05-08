ND MEP Kefalogiannis to visit Greek officers in Edirne

New Democracy MEP Manolis Kefalogiannis will visit in the next two weeks the two Greek soldiers who have been detained in a prison in Edirne since early March after accidentally crossing the Turkish border in bad weather, according to information reported by Greek broadcaster Skai on Tuesday.



The report said the Turkish ambassador to Belgium called Kefalogiannis to tell him he would be granted permission to see Lieutenant Angelos Mitretodis, 25, and Sergeant Dimitris Kouklatzis, 27.



Kefalogiannis had headed a delegation of European parliamentarians to Turkey on March 23 and submitted the request for a visit to the Turkish authorities.



The exact date of the visit has not yet been specified.