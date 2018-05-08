Seven new airspace violations by Turkish aircraft
Turkish aircraft violated Greek airspace seven times at the northeastern, central and southeastern Aegean on Tuesday, in incidents that resulted in one dogfight between Greek and Turkish fighter jets.
The six Turkish F-16 jets which flew in three formations and the two CN-235 also infringed air traffic regulations five times.
The foreign aircraft were identified and intercepted according to international rules.