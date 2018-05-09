Firefighting drill ahead of tinder-box season

A water-dropping helicopter is seen performing a test as a group of firemen supervise the operation during a wildfire drill on Mount Pendeli, north of Athens, ahead of the country’s forest fire season, Tuesday. The simulation, which was overseen by Citizens’ Protection Minister Nikos Toskas, was aimed at lowering response times and optimizing coordination between the different agencies involved in the operation. Late July and August often see outbreaks of forest and brush fires in Greece, as high temperatures create tinder-box conditions. [ANA-MPA]