ATHEX: Stocks stage late recovery

After four days southbound and a few more hours of losses on Tuesday, Greek stocks staged a recovery, offsetting the early drop and recovering some ground lost in previous sessions.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 817.92 points, adding 0.89 percent to Monday’s 810.72 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 1.43 percent to 2,134.93 points, while mid-caps contracted 1.39 percent. The banks index climbed 3.64 percent.

Rumors about another attack on a Greek group after that by Quintessential Capital Management (QCM) against Folli Follie proved erroneous, with firms in the Kokkalis group (Intralot, Intrasoft, Intracom) rebounding after major morning losses. Folli Follie itself rebounded thanks to its decision to buy back some of its own shares, to close with gains of 13.70 percent.

In total 61 stocks posted gains, 50 took losses and 27 closed unchanged.

Turnover was the highest of the last 27 sessions, amounting to 100.7 million euros, up from Monday’s 65.4 million.

In Nicosia the Cyprus Stock Exchange general index declined 2.12 percent to 66.81 points.