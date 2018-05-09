Prince of Wales, Duchess of Cornwall expected in Athens

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall are expected in Athens Wednesday, in an official visit that will run through Friday.



This will be Prince Charles's second official visit to Greece.



According to the program of their visit, the couple are due to arrive in Athens in the early afternoon and lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier before meeting with President Prokopis Pavlopoulos at the Presidential Mansion and then with Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras.



On Thursday, Prince Charles is to meet with Archbishop Ieronymos and later that day he is to visit Piraeus for a tour of the HMS Echo and the HMC Valiant, which cooperate with the Hellenic Coast Guard in search and rescue exercises.