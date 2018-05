New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Wednesday met with former conservative prime minister Costas Karamanlis at his Parliament office.

A statement by the main opposition party said the two men discussed Karamanlis’s recent three-day visit to the northern Greek region of Thrace.

Mitsotakis and Karamanlis also discussed relations between Greece and Turkey, as well as domestic political developments, the statement added.