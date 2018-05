Greece’s leftist prime minister, Alexis Tsipras, on Wednesday defended in Parliament a bill that would allow couples who have signed a cohabitation agreement – including same-sex couples – to become foster parents.

The bill has divided the country’s SYRIZA-Independent Greeks (ANEL) coalition.

“The state owes this to our fellow citizens who wish to perform the most human [expression] of our nature: to offer and receive love,” he said.