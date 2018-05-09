Migration ministry seeks to block asylum for second Turkish officer

Greece’s migration ministry has filed an appeal against a decision by an independent tribunal to grant asylum to a second Turkish officer of the eight who fled to the country after the failed coup in Turkey in 2016, Kathimerini reports.

In December 2017, the ministry had followed the same procedure against the asylum granted to another Turkish serviceman, whose petition was discussed by the Council of State on May 4.

Ankara has insisted on the extradition of the eight officers which it brands "traitors" but Greece's Supreme Court has ruled against returning them to Turkey.