African Week | Thessaloniki | May 10-16

The Greek Film Archives pays tribute to the fresh and exciting cinema being produced in various African countries with a weeklong festival featuring selections from Algeria, Egypt, Kenya, Ethiopia, Morocco, Nigeria and South Africa that explore the big and small issues of their respective societies. Admission is free of charge and screenings start at 7 p.m. Most of the films have English subtitles.



Olympion Cinema, 4 Aristotelous Square, tel 2310.378.400