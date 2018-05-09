Horrorant Festival | Around Greece | May 10-16

A tribute to the 20th century master of horror fiction, H.P. Lovecraft, and 25 films (including 12 maiden efforts in the competition section), are but some of the highlights of this year's Horrorant Film Festival, an event dedicated to the thriller and horror genres which will be taking place at cities around Greece from May 10 to 16. In Thessaloniki it will be at the Vakoura cinema (10 Michail Ioannou, tel 2310.233.665), in Patra at the Pantheon (34 Gounari, tel 2610.325.778), in Rhodes at the Palace (13 Dimokratias, tel 22410.706.70) and in Corinth at Floisvos (36 Damaskinou, 27410.225.40).